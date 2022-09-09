MD Helicopters Under New Leadership

Kate O'Connor
Image: MD Helicopters

MD Helicopters (MDH) is under new leadership after being acquired by an investment consortium led by MBIA Insurance Corp., Bardin Hill and MB Global Partners. Brad Pedersen will be serving as the company’s president and CEO with former Boeing Government Services president Edward Dolanski as chairman of the board. As previously reported by AVweb, MD Helicopters entered into an asset purchase agreement with the consortium as part of filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last March.

“MD Helicopters has been an iconic name in the rotorcraft industry, and we will build on this rich heritage to serve and support our customers worldwide,” said Pedersen. “Our immediate focus is to dramatically improve Customer Support, foster strong Supplier Relationships, and implement an aggressive Aircraft Sales Plan.”

Pedersen, who began his career at Hughes Helicopters (now MDH), has previously held positions at companies including Boeing Rotorcraft, Sikorsky Aircraft and Breeze-Eastern. MDH, which got its start in 1947 as part of Hughes Aircraft, currently produces models including the MD 500E, MD 520N, MD 530F and MD 902 Explorer. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona, and employs around 250 people.