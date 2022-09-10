VisionJet CAPS Pull In Florida, Three Injured

One person was seriously injured and two suffered minor injuries in what appears to be the first field deployment of the Cirrus Airframe Parachute System on a VisionJet SF50 near Orlando on Friday. According to clickorlando the aircraft went down in a marshy area near Lake Tohopekaliga about 3:15 p.m. The publication said all three occupants, a man, woman and boy, were able to get out of the plane on their own and were then taken to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Details of the flight are scant at the moment but there were severe thunderstorms in the area at the time. A photo accompanying the story shows the parachute tangled in brush behind the largely intact but damaged airframe. First responders told the publication that hundreds of gallons of fuel spilled from the plane. The aircraft took off from Miami and was headed to Kissimmee Gateway Airport. The aircraft is registered to a company in Plantation, Florida.
Pilots buy and sell aircraft and equipment with a passion, so it only made sense back in January of this year to undertake the daunting task of adding a classified advertising section to AVweb’s editorial package.
The result is available here, and AVweb readers with something to sell can take advantage of free listings for the next two months, starting today. The time window for obtaining a free listing is reduced for every day between now and Nov. 8. After that, you can list your aircraft for as low as $29 a month. Go to List Now on the classified homepage to learn the full array of pricing options for each sales category, which includes aviation jobs, real-estate, products and services, and engines.
“When we began this project, we wanted to give classifieds.avweb.com all the bells and whistles pilots told us they need,” says Belvoir Media Group chief content officer Tim Cole. “Aviation is broad and deep,” Cole observes, “and serving all areas of the industry, like job postings, became an early priority.”
The site currently serves individual owners of piston aircraft, plus mega-sellers Van Bortel aircraft brokerage in Arlington, Texas; Bennett Avionics in South Windsor, Connecticut; Jet Aviva of New Century, Kansas; and Aviation Search Group, a recruiting company, also based in New Century, Kansas.
“We deliver two million AVweb Flash daily e-letters each month, a factor that large sellers obviously find attractive,” Cole said. “Our goal is to make classifieds highly visible, easy to use, and content-driven.”
This new AVweb feature is the result of a partnership between AVweb.com and Phoenix-based entrepreneurs Jeff Miller and Todd Hogan. Miller is on the flight operations team for Southwest Airlines and Hogan is a digital developer. Started in 1995, AVweb is an early adopter of digitally delivered aviation media, covering the GA, business, and military sectors, along with space flight. It’s the hub for the Belvoir aviation group, which includes Aviation Consumer, Aviation Safety, IFR, and Kitplanes.
According to Hogan: "The listings will not only be found on classifieds.avweb.com, but will also be tightly integrated with AVweb's broad network of aviation content. These are just a few of the ways AVweb Classifieds will be more than just the average classifieds service."
The five-times weekly Flash email newsletter, the site’s self-selecting email updates, plus listings accompanied by AVweb's Used Aircraft Buyers’ Guides will have links back to classifieds.avweb.com, enhancing value for both listers and browsers. Hogan emphasizes a versatile homepage search widget that will allow users to scour listings starting from both the AVweb home page and AVweb Flash.
“We want pilots to come early, come often, and stick around to find an airplane, a piece of fly-in real estate, avionics or a great job,” according to Cole. Near-future enhancements include weekly special announcements in AVweb Flash: a plane-of-the-week selection in the top leaderboard position on Mondays, a Jobs Spotlight on Wednesdays, and a This-Just-In announcement on Fridays identifying new listings.
To list or browse, visit classifieds.avweb.com today and take advantage of our two-month free listing offer. Full rates apply beginning Nov. 9.
Unless you use your alternate, this can happen.
They can glean the details from the pilot. It’s encouraging that these mishaps are now survivable. They had some glitch with the plane that grounded the fleet awhile back. I hope this isn’t a repeat of that problem.
I would call it more than glitch if one had to put it in the trees
“…there were severe thunderstorms in the area at the time.”
I’m thrilled at the positivity of the outcome.
Congratulations and gratitude to Cirrus for their Collier Award-winning SF-50 design.
A totaled airframe and 3 injuries were ALL due to the PIC.
I just cannot believe in this age of near real-time cockpit weather that some pilots don’t give a damn about their airplane or their passengers and just press ahead into SIG weather. Yea, give credit to Cirrus for knowing that most pilots cannot be trusted with a SPIFR jet.
“Three slightly injured.” “One person was seriously injured.”
Which is it?