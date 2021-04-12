United Opens Own Flight School, Targets Women, Minorities

United Airlines says it will train 5,000 pilots over the next 10 years at its own Arizona flight academy and half of the graduates will be women and people of color. The airline bought Westwind School of Aeronautics in Phoenix last fall and is turning it into its own private pipeline to fill its cockpits. Many of the candidates will enter the academy with no flight experience and possibly be in the right seat of its single-aisle aircraft in five years. United says it will continue to hire from its traditional sources, like the military and from charter and cargo airlines, but academy grads will be groomed from Day One to be airline pilots.
CEO Scott Kirby said the training in Phoenix will be “even more focused on safety and preparing people to become commercial airline pilots instead of just pilots of their own airplanes.” But the school will also directly challenge the status quo in pilot demographics by targeting women and minorities for recruitment. Half the instructors will also be female and from minorities. About 7 percent of United’s pilots are female and 13 percent are people of color, stats that have remained stubbornly static despite well-publicized efforts by a handful of advocacy groups to move the needle. United will work with three historically black universities, Delaware State, Elizabeth City State and Hampton University, to recruit candidates. It began accepting applications last Tuesday.
OK, equality is a good thing.
WHEN it IS equality. Having a blitz on ethnic minorities can compromise flight safety, by lowering acceptance standards just to fulfil quotas. Did it not enter these peoples minds, that perhaps the disparity is down to personal choice? If that is the case then what must be done is make sure everybody has the same choices! NOT compromise flight safety!
I don’t read anything in the article about lowering standards – implying that neither the goal nor a requirement.
“half of the graduates will be women and people of color.” If that isn’t compromising standards to fulfil quotas, I don’t know what is!! What they should be ensuring is that proportionate numbers of people across ALL groups has the CHOICE to enter the profession!!
In a different article (not on avweb) about this, it said that half of the *students* would be of a minority group, and not half of the *graduates*.
United’s stated goal is to achieve “proportional” demographics among its line pilots. Thus, its flight school goals.
Clearly, if you’re a white male, you will be disproportionately welcome at United’s school. That’s discrimination, plain and simple. Supposedly, such discrimination is unconstitutional. But as Orwell said, “All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.”
Peter,
YOU ARE ABSOLUTELY RIGHT. Clearly they are lowering their standards!
… and every “wash-out” is a lawsuit. Fasten your seat belts.
I see it as a good thing for the CFI community. It will be hard if not impossible for UAL to reach their CFI diversity goal of 50/50 in their first 18 months of operation. You can probably guess the irony of this!
United would have been out of business if not for the US taxpayer. There is some irony here too if you would like to take another guess! There would be no money to start a fancy flight school if not for the American taxpayer. Let’s hope that UAL isn’t planning on including non-American Asian students as part of their 50/50 diverse student population. The UAL flight school is undoubtedly being funded by American taxpayer bailout dollars. Hopefully the school teaches only diverse American students. I feel sorry for those in the flight school business that will be competing with the government-funded UAL flight school.
CFI pay should increase with this announcement and that is a good thing, and long overdue.
The pilot shortage will re-emerge with vengeance in a few years. Other bailed-out airlines will likely get into their own training programs and this is good for those that like to teach.
God bless.
Jeff
The UAL flight school is not a product of the government bailout, it operates on its own and has for over 20 years without help, turning a profit yearly. It also boasts the highest pay for any flight school in the Phoenix Metro area. This purchase was in “talks” before COVID occurred, before any bailout, and any financial expenditures that the flight school requires is in reality a rounding error to UAL.
Source, I work here and have for years. Do a little research before opining drivel and falsehoods.
As I age, everything – as you would expect – reminds me of a story:
Medical school was a long, long time ago, but I remember one surgeon particularly well: M. A. He was a black transplant surgeon from an Historically Black College and medical school. This was the beginning of official Affirmative Action, and we were all delighted to have him on staff, for reasons not the least of which was the thought that it marked us as a particularly enlightened and forward-looking school.
The problem was that Dr. A., working in a specialty that required a thoroughgoing knowledge of acid-base chemistry, didn’t know any. In the two years that I and my classmates interacted with the Good Doctor, none of us could recall a single transplanted kidney that ever “took.” The nascent transplant network was yet to provide the supply of donor kidneys that we take for granted today; dozens of hard-to-get organs were wasted, lives lost.
One of the most memorable issues, though, was patient attitude. Patients were of course not verbally restricted as were we, and I cannot recall the number of them that, well aware of the relaxed academic standards of Affirmative Action, asked Dr. A point-blank, “Are you a good doctor or one of those affirmative-action doctors?”
He always answered the former; we, his students, always answered in the backs of our minds the latter. From now on, when I am forced to “Fly United” into a Cleveland snowstorm to visit my family, you can believe that on approach that same question will be going through my mind once again.
Who pays for all that training, United or the student? That would be a perfect indicator of any alleged pilot “shortage”.
I think the business model is the more interesting story that doesn’t get discussed. What kind of work contracts will candidates have to accept, which they may later regret? Does the diversity target guarantee government aid? They may not sacrifice training standards, but I don’t think they are going into this without having thoroughly planned the financial end of it.
There are no work contracts, just the opposite. If you fail to meet standards you are no longer in the program. Our new course syllabus has not changed standards, we are still a 141 flight school with local FSDO oversight using the same DPEs as the rest of the Phoenix Metro area.
All financial responsibilities lie with the students. It was recently announced that loans would be available through Sallie Mae for those that qualify, exactly like how many of us paid for our flight training.
The private pilot license is paid for by UAL, any and all other ratings the students will be responsible for.
It’s going to be a tough project for United recruiters to achieve proper balance. Black Americans only make up about 14% of the total “people of color” US population category. Asians and Latins, a much higher percentage. So recruiting the correct percentage from each category, and finding within the categories those that have a “I wanta be a pilot” desire, good luck. Females are over 50% of our total population. At least the recruiters will only have to look at one group for that recruiting effort. When I was with FAA as an Academy instructor years ago, because of a much higher failure rate for some categories (although they arrived excited, they were much less prepared, and you can only drag training out so long), the administration adjusted the way graded problems were scored down until proper population category percentage balance was better achieved.
For us, we couldn’t extend the program time (I believe it was 16 weeks) to accommodate individuals. So we just reduced the level of achievement needed. The course required a composite average score from both academics and labs’ simulated traffic problems of 70%. 70% or more and the student was off to a real word ATC facility where they would have to prove their abilities. Less than 70% and the student was terminated, out the door. To better achieve the desired diversity of graduates, we just let the students drop a certain number of their lowest grades, which then gave a better opportunity to reach the needed end of course 70%. The dropping of grades had to be adjusted a few times until the administration saw the desired results.
Putting diversity first is never a good idea. Putting standards first, is. The FAA better keep an eye on this one.
I have been flying for forty years in which twenty-five of those years as a professional pilot/airline pilot. Like many other professional pilots I have worked on aircraft as a aircraft mechanic and participated in accident investigations. Many of the current FAR’s and procedures are a direct result of an airline accident! I have always told people you’re only as good as your last flight. Every flight is a checkride. If you have an accident, you failed that checkride. I never attempt to judge someone until I have known or flown with them for awhile. When you point fingers, four of them point right back at you.
Jimmie,
So, ask yourself this question: Who is a better airline pilot, a person that was hired because of their color or a person that was hired because of their safety and skills? And I think you’ll be able to judge who you would like to fly with.
I really don’t care what the color of your skin is, or what your gender is, I just want the best and the safest pilot out there, and CLEARLY that SHOULD be the criteria.
SHAME ON UNITED FOR LOWERING THEIR STANDARDS!
Except they/we haven’t lowered standards. To even be eligible to start private pilot training the candidate must pass several aptitude tests, interviews, and score highly on the PAR.
Our course syllabus is STILL an approved 141 and they STILL will have to pass checkrides administered by DPEs. We have no “in house” examiners, we utilize those available from around the Phoenix Metro area. Calm down people.