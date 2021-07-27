Aspen Avionics Launches Online Learning Course

Aspen Avionics introduced a new online learning course for its Evolution Pro MAX flight display series at AirVenture 2021 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. “Evolution Pro MAX 101” is designed to cover basic functionality of the Pro MAX series with an eye toward helping users “streamline their flight operations.” The course is hosted by Aspen Avionics director of flight operations James Buck.

“Many current Aspen MAX, Aspen legacy display customers and those considering a new Aspen MAX system will benefit from the intuitive nature of the Aspen Avionics Pro MAX 101 learning system,” said Aspen Avionics director of marketing operations Perri Coyne. “Our goal is to reduce the learning curve and take the stress out of making a very important decision associated with learning a new avionics system.”

The Pro MAX 101 course uses a module-based system divided into segments including pre-flight, inflight, approach and shutdown. Individual modules—and the course as a whole—can be revisited at any time. The course is available for free and can be accessed via Aspen’s website.