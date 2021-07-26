Short Final: Dress Code

I recently heard the following on the air.

N1234: “Wilkes‑Barre approach, November 1234 is cancelling flight following.”

Wilkes‑Barre Approach: “Was it something I said?”

N1234: “No. It’s what you’re wearing. Those pants are terrible!”

Wilkes‑Barre Approach: “Now you just sound like my wife. Squawk 1200. Frequency change approved.”

Ben Younger

Narrowsburg, NY