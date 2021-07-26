Short Final: Dress Code

I recently heard the following on the air.
N1234: “Wilkes‑Barre approach, November 1234 is cancelling flight following.”
Wilkes‑Barre Approach: “Was it something I said?”
N1234: “No. It’s what you’re wearing. Those pants are terrible!”
Wilkes‑Barre Approach: “Now you just sound like my wife. Squawk 1200. Frequency change approved.”
Ben Younger
Narrowsburg, NY
I never ceases to amaze me when my wife, immediately after asking my fashion advice about the dress, shoes, or top she’s wearing, looks at me with horror and exclaims, “You’re wearing THAT!??!?”