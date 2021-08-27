Piper Pilot 100i Earns EASA Approval

Piper Aircraft has announced that its IFR-capable Pilot 100i single-engine trainer has earned approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). Based on the Piper Archer, the aircraft received its FAA certification last December alongside the Pilot 100 VFR-only version. The models were introduced at Sun ‘N Fun 2019.

“We are eager to bring the Pilot 100i into the European market and provide flight schools with an aggressively priced, proven trainer,” said John Calcagno, Interim President and CEO of Piper. “With the growing demand for professional pilots, it is important that we bring to market a more affordable solution with optimal economics for operators to help schools manage their overall training costs.”

The Piper Pilot 100i is powered by the Lycoming IO-360-B4A engine and comes equipped with Garmin’s G3X Touch flight display and GFC 500 autopilot. It offers a top cruise speed of 128 knots and range of 522 NM. The price point for the Pilot 100i is $298,900.