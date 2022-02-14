Does The FAA Seem Nastier Than Usual?

Stories about confrontations with the FAA are legion among just about every sector in aviation but I seem to be detecting an even more combative stance by the agency that everyone loves to hate.
The MAX debacle put the agency on the ropes and it seems to be fighting its way back into the ring with a kind of nasty attitude toward fellow government agencies that inevitably overlap its jurisdiction. That’s not to say the FAA has a reputation of playing nice with anyone but there’s an edge there that I haven’t noticed before.
Perhaps the most glaring example is its dismissal of the NTSB’s bid to play an active role in the investigation of commercial space incidents. That seems like a no-brainer to me. The NTSB is the gold standard for transportation accident investigations and now that paying customers are about to be taking rocket rides some expertise in that area would be welcome I would think.
But shortly after the NTSB announced it was going to set up the structure to investigate space-related mishaps, FAA Administrator Steve Dickson told the Board to butt out and mind its own business. The pointed slap down was accompanied by the gratuitous piece of advice that the NTSB “refocus on its current successful working relationship with the FAA.” Somehow I doubt the NTSB will take that advice to heart. Stay tuned.
Of course there was also the whole 5G mess. It’s not often that Cabinet-level turf wars reach the president’s desk but that’s what it took to make the FCC and the FAA play nice and work toward a solution that gets us fast mobile service and keeps air travel safe. In fairness, there was plenty of blame to go around in that debacle but there was no need for it to escalate to the point of crisis before a rushed series of alternative means of compliance (AMOC) allowed most aircraft to continue using their radar altimeters.
But perhaps the most puzzling muscle flex by the FAA involves a much less worthy opponent. The East Hampton Town Board is claiming it was sandbagged by the agency in changing the operation of its airport and I’m inclined to agree. Last September, the town’s obligations to the FAA for past airport funding expired, meaning the town could do whatever it wanted with the facility without the agency taking legal action. Now, I know nothing about the politics of East Hampton but I’m pretty sure the Board and staff asked the FAA what would happen if they transformed the airport into a private facility with the town able to control access.
Regardless of what you think of the idea, the concept of fair play is still in force, in my opinion, and I have to wonder if East Hampton would have pursued the plan if it meant losing IFR access and all the gear that makes that possible for up to two years. That was the gist of the letter the FAA sent to the town after the Board unanimously voted to proceed with the closure/reopening plan last month.
The FAA claims it told the local government that there would be consequences but the supervisor of the board said they had buy-in from FAA officials and the suddenly tough stance was a complete surprise. The truth probably lies somewhere closer to the middle but now another crisis is looming and flight safety is at risk if IFR and air traffic control services disappear at the end of the month.
It would be unrealistic to ask for a kinder, gentler FAA but this seemingly antagonistic posture is ultimately self-destructive in my view. The agency has taken its knocks lately but just as it would be unfair of others to try to exploit that, the FAA should also think twice about lashing out when it perceives a threat to its authority.
Is there a precedent for a privately-owned airport which limits access to users it deems acceptable to have an FAA-staffed and paid for control tower and navigational aids, etc?
I can’t think of one, but perhaps there are some I don’t know about. I have a really hard time believing that the FAA told East Hampton that they could close their airport and reopen it as a private, restricted-access field, and that the FAA would continue to maintain its equipment there and staff the tower. More likely, I think, is that the city didn’t get a clear answer, or didn’t like the answer they got, and decided to steam ahead and hope for the best. That certainly seems more likely than the scenario you suggest.
Out here on the other side of the country, we wish the FAA would get a little nastier with airports sometimes, like at KRHV where the county has stopped selling 100LL and is trying to kill the airport for redevelopment. (To their credit, the FAA wrote a stern letter, but I’m not sure they’ve done much else.)
This explanation seems eminently plausible. I suspect the intent to make it restricted access either wasn’t clearly set forth in the initial communications, or the FAA types who responded simply assumed the East Hampton contingent already understood the implications of what they were doing. Certainly the FAA wouldn’t have told them they were going to get “free” ATC at a privately-owned non-public use facility.
Complete Guess:
2 years ago – Town to FAA – “can we close, change the legal entity and reopen a coupler of days later and keep everything the same?”
2 years ago – Friendly Aviation Administration to Twon – “Yeah – we should be able to do that”.
Today:
Town to FAA – “OK we are going to do the close and repopen thing we talked about
FAA Ops to FAA legal – “Heads up – changing the names on the paperwork”
FAA Legal to FAA Ops – “Hang on – we got really dinged over the 737 MAX thing – better do this by the book”
Ops to Legal – “Like what?”
Legal to Ops – “Here is what you need to go back and tell them…….”
And here we are.
Like I say – complete guess
Either that, or it’s a case of FAA saying “you won’t like it” without giving any details, and then only giving the details after the decision was made. But since the town has said they’re going forward with their plans anyway, I seriously doubt if they had all of the facts that they wouldn’t have still decided to go forward with their plans. Ultimately, it’s just a thinly veiled attempt at permanently closing the airport anyway. I can’t say I feel sorry for them.
When dealing with a entity operating from a rulebook as thick as the FAA’s, it depends on who you talk to. It’s unreasonable to think every bureaucrat on the payroll has a working knowledge of every rule in the book. But virtually every bureaucrat at every level of authority within the organizational chart has the authority to deny. Decision-makers rarely deal with any fallout from a denial, now or later. But an approval without running it by higher authorities in the agency is a crapshoot, often resulting in situations like what’s going on with East Hampton’s town management and the airport.
I finally agree with the FAA as it pertains to the East Hampton closure threat. You can’t decide that you will control and limit public access while at the same time demanding that public dollars continue to fund the airport navaids and associated infrastructure. Thank you FAA for correctly telling East Hampton to pound sand.
Evidently the Feds deeded the airport to the town after WWII as “surplus to requirements”, with the stipulation that it remain an airport, and with the proviso that it would revert to Federal property if they tried to use the land for something else. Apparently the town’s outside counsel advised them that this was not likely to happen, since no airlines fly there. This may turn into a very high profile game of chicken.
All of the previous comments are plausible-to-likely. OTOH, it would stretch credulity that an airport commission in such a “toney” area would not have access to accomplished legal representation. So to respond to the hard-line stance by the FAA by vowing to go ahead and close the airport, would seem to indicate that they never had any intention of re-opening it in the first place.
I would agree with you. Bureaucrats are extremely risk adverse when told by legal counsel (which is exactly what occurred according to the East Hampton news article written about this issue) that they would be held personally liable for a political/policy decision. Bureaucrats are quick to spend OTHER PEOPLES MONEY, just not their own. This is why I agree with you that the plan was to never face such risk by never reopening the airport.
The FAA lost there bearings back before grounding Bob Hoover. Those of us in the commercial flying business have been telling reporters for decades about the FAA lacking a chain of command. We knew that the day is coming of a total FAA meltdown due to lack of leadership. The Transportation industry can not be run by political appointees that are serving the latest political whim. The regulations are in place but the politics de jour are pushing the meaning of every rule. My only complaint is that the aviation media has waited so long before reporting this inner FAA conflict that’s spilling over into the daily news. The FAA need to go back to a ‘Chain of Command’ with the top being The Administrator just like the regulations read. Meigs Field in Chicago was an FAA free-for-all in regulations and nobody was punished or ever held accountable. The regulations free-for-all picked up speed and has only been getting worse ever since.
Let’s go back to the original question: “Does the FAA seem nastier than usual?”
The answer–“No, they aren’t “nastier” than usual–it’s just hard to define DEGREES of nastiness.”
FAA IS guilty of any number of adjectives–“hidebound, inept, intransigent, bureaucratic, overstaffed, not being mindful of the real world, rooted in the past”–but I don’t think they start out to be “Nasty”–with malice aforethought. THINK about it–it is in the nature of every government agency to increase in size and power (pretty rare to see one get SMALLER!). It has been said “There ARE some good people in the FAA”–and I agree. Most FAA employees didn’t start out to be this way–there are good people that work in a slaughterhouse as well–that doesn’t make them bad people–it’s just a job that has to be done.
I’d have to say that with some exceptions, the FAA is NOT “Nastier than usual.” I’d “damn them with faint praise”–they are about as nasty as they’ve ever been! (smile)