NBAA Adds Online Content For 2021 Convention

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has announced that it will be offering “more than two dozen” online education sessions for the 2021 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). In addition, the New Product Showcase—along with other events to be announced at a later date—will be available online for the show, which is scheduled to take place Oct. 12-14 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The organization is also planning to expand the online networking platform it introduced last year following the cancellation of the in-person event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“NBAA continues to focus on offering engaging content accessible to more of our members than ever before,” said Chris Strong, NBAA senior vice president for events. “We’ve taken the significant step to expand the number of recorded sessions and events available online in consideration of those who may be unable to attend NBAA-BACE in person.”

According to NBAA, the education sessions will be recorded live and available online within 24 hours of the in-person presentation. Several on-demand sessions and web-only features are also planned. Registration is required to access the online content.