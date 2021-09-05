Control Issues Preceded Cirrus Vision Jet Crash: NTSB

An NTSB preliminary report (search CEN21LA384 at https://data.ntsb.gov/carol-main-public/query-builder?month=8&year=2021 ) says the takeoff crash of a Cirrus Vision Jet last week resulted from a control problem and rejected takeoff. As we reported last week, the single-engine jet went through the perimeter fence at Capital Regional Airport in Lansing, Michigan. All four people and a dog were uninjured and escaped the wreckage but the plane was destroyed by a post-crash fire. The NTSB says it was told technical issues with the plane prompted the aborted takeoff.

“The pilot reported a loss of left rudder effectiveness and left brake authority during the takeoff roll,” the report says. “He decided to reject the takeoff but was unable to stop on the remaining runway available resulting in a runway excursion. The airplane subsequently encountered an airport perimeter fence and a ditch.” The aircraft’s recoverable data module has been recovered and is being analyzed by the NTSB.