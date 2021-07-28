VoltAero, KinectAir Launch Cassio Fractional Ownership Program

Electric aircraft developer VoltAero is launching a fractional ownership program for its Cassio hybrid-electric aircraft, according to a company announcement at AirVenture 2021. The “Pioneer” fractional program will be part of a partnership with on-demand flight services company KinectAir. Washington-based KinectAir also plans to add Cassio aircraft to its fleet, which is currently made up of Pilatus PC-12s and Cirrus SR-22Ts.

“As a pioneer in electric aircraft, it is highly appropriate that VoltAero is teaming with KinectAir on the ‘Pioneer’ fractional ownership program,” said VoltAero CEO and chief technology officer Jean Botti. “We look forward to seeing a growing fleet of Cassio aircraft in the U.S. market, serving customers who benefit from KinectAir’s personal air mobility concept combined with Cassio’s 800-mile range and the ability to operate at close-in airports.”

As previously reported by AVweb, VoltAero began flight testing its Cassio demonstrator in March 2020. The company is developing the four-seat 300-kW/440-HP Cassio 330 along with 480-kW/645-HP six- and 600-kW/800-HP ten-seat versions of the aircraft, all powered by VoltAero’s proprietary hybrid propulsion module. VoltAero is working to have the Cassio line certified under EASA CS-23 specifications and hopes to begin deliveries of the 330 model in the fourth quarter of 2023.