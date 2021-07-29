Why Yes, I Would Like to Own a Blimp

In all the world of aviation, there is nothing quite like airships and in all the world of airships—it’s a small world—Goodyear is the King Dog. They’ve got the Wingfoot 3 at Oshkosh this week and colleague Mariano and I spent part of an afternoon watching them run the lighter-than-air operation with a few lucky passengers getting on and off. We had many questions. And they have many answers because Goodyear spends a ton of money on these these big gas bags so they send people into the field who really like talking about them.

Mariano and I pretty much decided we wanted to have one, so we figured he would buy it and I would provide the hangar. “Ah…you’re gonna need a lot of people, too,” said Jerry Hissem, Goodyear’s chief pilot at the Akron operation, where Wingfoot 3 is based. So it looks like we’re gonna need about 19 people, two 65,000-pound trucks equipped with masts, a tractor trailer for support and a load of specialized gear I’ll explain in the video I’ll post later this week.

For as interesting as blimps are to fly, what I find more fascinating is that they’re kind of living, breathing things that require constant attention 24/7/365, even when they’re hangared, which isn’t that often because Goodyear wants to get its money’s worth out the considerable investment these airships represent. If you’re reading this reclined in your sleeping bag in the North 40 Wednesday night, you will have looked at the weather forecast. It’s ugly. Up to 3 inches of rain and gusts to 50 knots around midnight.

The balloon watchstanders—they run three eight hour shifts—will be busy. The mast truck can handle 90 MPH, although it hasn’t been tested to that. When it gets really nasty, the watchstander gets into the cockpit and flies the thing on the mast, keeping it pointed up wind—which is does on its own—and clear enough of the ground to not damage the gondola and the landing gear. If it cools down and gets heavy, he has to dump water ballast or loose some of the lead shot ballast they carry in bins along the side of the gondola. When the sun comes up and all that helium warms up, it does so fast during the summer, especially if the airship is oriented long side to the rising sun. When I was interviewing the watchstander early Wednesday, he said he might have to excuse himself in a hurry to pump a bunch of water into the ballast tanks to counteract the superheat. It would look kinda bad to have the thing standing vertical while we were talking. (The mast can apparently handle this.)

Speaking of the North 40, if you’re out there, I’m there with you in spirit, but not flesh I’m afraid. I’ve camped in the North 40 exactly twice and got throughly soaked both times. It always seems to pour at night and drains pretty poorly. We were always in some sort of low spot that made it even worse. There’s more room out there tonight, though. With the scary weather forecast, there was a mass exodous beginning around noon. I can’t say I blame anyone for that. Better a safer port than minimal tiedowns at OSH.