Boy Scouts Adds Drone Training For Members

Add becoming a drone pilot to the long list of accomplishments Boy Scouts can claim through the program. Boy Scouts of America is an FAA-approved test administrator and can facilitate the process for members who are old enough. “Flying drones is a fun way Scouts can start learning about robotics, science, technology and engineering,” said Eagle Scout and scouting blogger Bryan Wendell. “Many camps already offer drone-flying programs.”

Leaders help Scouts go through the FAA TRUST program and make sure the knowledge testing and paperwork get done properly. Boy Scouts has also drafted its own list of safety guidelines to supplement the FAA material. Chief among those is application of the “Sweet 16 of BSA Safety” that applies to all Scout activities. Although there is an aviation merit badge, there doesn’t appear to be one for drone pilots.