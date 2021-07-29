Avidyne, Daedalean To Develop AI-Based Avionics Vision Systems

Avidyne Corporation is teaming up with artificial intelligence (AI) software company Daedalean to develop, manufacture and certify AI-based airborne systems for aviation. The initial offering, to be called the Avidyne PilotEye Vision System, is designed to serve as a “never-tired, never-distracted second set of eyes” that will scan for and identify everything from traffic and airborne hazards to potential emergency landing sites. PilotEye is aimed at the general aviation, special missions and advanced air mobility markets.

“Through this symbiotic partnership, we are combining the industry-leading artificial intelligence neural network software and certification methodology pioneered by Daedalean, with the proven hardware design, manufacturing and certification expertise here at Avidyne,” said Avidyne President Dan Schwinn. “Leveraging advanced AI technologies, these solutions will initially include visual-spectrum camera-based systems for visual positioning and traffic detection, hazard avoidance, and landing guidance, as well as providing the data that pilots need for quicker and more-accurate land-anywhere decision-making assistance in the event of emergency.”

According to Avidyne, pricing and availability for PilotEye will be made public later this year. Avidyne and Daedalean also said they expect to announce additional AI-based products over the next few months. Switzerland-based Daedalean, which primarily builds autonomous piloting software for civil aircraft, was founded in 2016.